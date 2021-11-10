it is used by a German stationery firm – Corriere.it

from Luigi Ferrarella and Sport editorial staff



This was established by the Court of the European Union: the German company also has an eagle in the emblem but for the judges the name is the same and the risk of confusion remains for consumers

Pi di Ibrahimovic pot the pencil of a German office stationery firm. The Court of the European Union has ruled that the sign representing the emblem of the AC Milan football club cannot be registered at an international level because it is too similar to a trademark which instead designates in Germany a stationery and office company for more than 30 years.

In April 2017, when Milan asked the international registration of your trademark at the Office of the European Union for intellectual property, the German company InterES Handels-und Dienstleistungs Gesellschaft it had opposed it, asserting that it had already filed a similar trademark in 1984. The Germans had been given a reason by the European Trademark Office, and then Milan had appealed to the Court of the European Union.

Now the Luxembourg judges agree with Milan that the other German brand has one more stylized head of bird of prey, and they admit that this additional figurative element is not insignificant: but they believe that it cannot be considered dominant and such as to alter the distinctive character of the word element that constitutes the earlier mark registered over 30 years ago by the Germans.

THEMilan boasted of being able to be highly recognized also by the German public opinion because of its international notoriety, but the Court objects that, although a part of the relevant public can certainly perceive the word element AC Milan as a reference precisely to the Rossoneri football team of the city of Milan, the conflicting signs, which have a high degree of similarity in terms of phonetic, both refer to the city of Milan: and then the high phonetic similarity, and the average visual similarity of this sign with the earlier German word mark, involve a risk of confusion on the part of consumers, which prevents their simultaneous protection in the European Union.

According to the Milan lawyers the limitations to the use of the trademark are however limited to the German market and to a product category, (class 16, which concerns stationery such as pens, pencils and notebooks). Market with a very low value, according to the club we are talking about of a few thousand euros (also because it does not even affect e-commerce sales made in Germany)

. Also expressly delimited and referred to as “Milan”. Which does not imply the AC Milan logo or writing. Paradoxically, if the Municipality of Milan wanted to produce pens with the word Milan on it, it could be the subject of the same appeal by the German company.

This is the note of the lawyers: The judgment of the Court of the European Union in case T 353/20 was made today as part of the procedure for granting the registration of the trademark “AC MILAN and figure” in the register of the European Union, at outcome of an opposition filed by the German company InterES Handels- und Dienstleistungs Gesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, limited to stationery products (class 16). The Court confirmed the decision of the EUIPO (EU Intellectual Property Office), which rejected the registration of the “AC MILAN and figure” trademark for some class 16 products (such as pens, pencils and notebooks), as it is considered similar to the earlier trademark “MILAN and figure” owned by the opponent. The sentence, subject to appeal within two months, has no direct consequence on the right to use the “AC MILAN and figure” trademark for such products, as the decision only concerns the registration of the sign in the EU trademark register. Furthermore, the impediment to registration concerns only the German territory and AC Milan is free to continue the registration process with national applications in all other countries of the European Union. It is understood that this decision does not affect the numerous registrations of European Union trademarks already owned by AC Milan in relation to all products and services of major interest, some of which are also granted in class 16.