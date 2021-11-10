from Luigi Ferrarella



This was established by the Court of the European Union after the AC Milan club’s appeal: the company also has an eagle in the emblem but for the judges the name is the same and the risk of confusion remains for consumers

Pi di Ibrahimovic pot the pencil of a German office stationery firm. The Court of the European Union has ruled that the sign representing the emblem of the AC Milan football club cannot be registered at an international level because it is too similar to a trademark which instead designates in Germany a stationery and office company for more than 30 years.

In April 2017, when Milan asked the international registration of your trademark at the Office of the European Union for intellectual property, the German company InterES Handels-und Dienstleistungs Gesellschaft it had opposed it, asserting that it had already filed a similar trademark in 1984. The Germans had been given a reason by the European Trademark Office, and then Milan had appealed to the Court of the European Union.

Now the Luxembourg judges agree with Milan that the other German brand has one more stylized head of bird of prey, and they admit that this additional figurative element is not insignificant: but they believe that it cannot be considered dominant and such as to alter the distinctive character of the word element that constitutes the earlier mark registered over 30 years ago by the Germans.

THEMilan boasted of being able to be highly recognized also by the German public opinion because of its international notoriety, but the Court objects that, although a part of the relevant public can certainly perceive the word element AC Milan as a reference precisely to the Rossoneri football team of the city of Milan, the conflicting signs, which have a high degree of similarity in terms of phonetic, both refer to the city of Milan: and then the high phonetic similarity, and the average visual similarity of this sign with the earlier German word mark, involve a risk of confusion on the part of consumers, which prevents their simultaneous protection in the European Union