“It is useless and it does not keep pace with technological evolution” – Corriere.it

from Alessio Lana

The company has filed its responses to the consultation requested by Europe to bring a universal connector, the Usb-C, to all devices

To Europe that presses for the single charger, Apple responds spades. The position of the European Commission is clear: it wants to make the USB-C, the ovoid door that we find on almost all new devices, the standard for all manufacturers in 2024

. According to the institutions, the aim is to reduce the need for many different cables and chargers, harmonize accessories and reduce electronic waste.

However, Apple sees it differently and its criticisms are on three fronts. First of all, notes the Apple in the document filed with the Commission, “The inappropriate use of standards it stifles innovation and undermines the goal of broad interoperability“. The standards are updated on an ongoing basis, the company notes, but “the procedure for updating the legal text will entail significant delays in bringing innovations and improvements to the European market”.

Second, the proposal it does not allow to bring the current models to the end of life. «Most of the products have long development cycles – we read -. Changing the connectors has a significant impact on the product design and the ecosystem, requiring multi-year efforts. When the proposal goes into effect, only the new USB-C models will be available for purchase by European consumers. As a result, consumers will be deprived of the ability to purchase older models compatible with their accessories and chargers, resulting in premature obsolescence of non-USB-C chargers and accessories ”.

Third and last point, the new rules would confuse consumers. “The requirements for a physical label on the product packaging are not clearly defined in the proposal and may vary within the EU market, which will create confusion among European consumers”, is Cupertino’s position.

Apple points out that this is not a battle of the universal USB-C against its Lightning and the company itself has an ambivalent attitude towards the two connectors. Its most popular products such as iPhone, iPad and Watch still have proprietary connectors like Lightning. On the other hand the iPad Pro, the most powerful of the range, uses the Usb-C while MacBook laptops have a different story. Two years ago they switched from owner MagSafe to Usb-C but the new Pro models introduced in October can be powered with both.

It must be said then that in reality a single charger already exists: All wireless charging devices are based on the Qi standard, regardless of brand or model. A single induction plate then recharges everything but the technology is not yet as widespread and does not guarantee the speed of the cable. The Usb-C for all would then make it possible to extend the reach of universality even to those devices, such as laptops, which can only be charged with the wire.

They deserve a separate discussion accessories, a goose that lays golden eggs. According to Zion Market Research, third-party accessories for Apple devices have generated a market that was estimated at $ 19.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.7% per year to reach 27.4 billion by 2026.

In these data we find all kinds of accessories – from screen films to cases – but also Products related to Door Lighting (from headphones to adapters) that Apple licenses for a profit. Those 19.9 billion don’t count Apple-branded accessories. For the third quarter of 2021 alone, Cupertino recorded revenues of 8.7 billion in the sector which includes wearables, smart homes and, in fact, accessories. A year earlier they were at 6.4 billion.

However, the process of European law is still long. In addition to a single door it also includes standardize the fast charging solution of devices (to which manufacturers can also add a proprietary standard) and to sell i devices without charger (Which many already do). The next steps require the Commission’s proposal to come adopted by the European Parliament and the Council, presumably in 2022, and then there will be a two-year “transition period” to give “the industry plenty of time to adapt before the law goes into effect.” Presumably, as we said, in 2024.