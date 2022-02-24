“It is very complicated to go to the bathroom with the Batman suit”

The pandemic continues to test the anthill, who interviewed actors Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz on Wednesday, although it was via video call. Despite the distance, Pablo Motos has managed to get the protagonist out of batman some of the downsides of getting into the role of the batman.

Pattinson, who became known throughout the planet thanks to the saga Twilight, goes from being an attractive vampire to a superhero in charge of defending security. As he becomes Bruce Wayne, his co-star will have to step into the shoes of Catwoman. The result can be seen in theaters on March 4.

Pablo Motos had one of the Batman masks on the set, although he could not have the protagonists of the film Atresmedia

Pablo Motos’s guest tonight betrays her well-known surname, so it’s not difficult to discover that she is the daughter of the well-known singer Lenny Kravitz. Her genetics has led her to try her luck in various branches of art, even singing in several bands when she was a teenager.

The new Bruce Wayne, the man behind Batman, is trying to live up to his new role. As he explains, he has had to play a rookie Batman. “He’s trying his best, but he’s still coming to grips with what it takes to become the Batman,” he commented.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz connected with ‘El hormiguero’ via video call from London Atresmedia

His role changes when he meets, as is usual in this type of film, his enemy. “Suddenly an incredibly intelligent bad guy appears and starts destroying all of Gotham society,” that’s when his character must start reacting and protecting the city.

Nor did his partner have an easy time, who thought a lot about the fans of the original comic. “I was very worried, they love those characters, you’re afraid they’ll judge you and you don’t want to disappoint them either. I’ve tried to turn that fear into something that motivates me,” Lenny Kravitz’s daughter confessed.

for the new cat woman, the challenge of interpreting her character led her to try new techniques as an actress. “I came to copy things, I was very interested in seeing how they move, also finding ways to understand how my character would fight with Batman,” she told the host of the anthill.

But, beyond the fears, the guests of the anthill they had to face the discomfort of their suits. “It was very complicated, I needed a lot of people to put it on and take it off, I also had very long nails and it was handled very badly, it broke, it tore … it was not easy at all,” explained Zoë.

It was also difficult for Robert to put on the Batman suit, although he had fewer complications. “The only complicated thing is when you have to go down a narrow corridor, you can go in but you can’t turn around, to go to the bathroom you had to go backwards,” he assured.

To end, Pablo Motos program will close the week with two emerging actors such as Manu Ríos and Amaia Aberasturi. The pair of interpreters are the protagonists of the series the age of angerthe new Atresplayer Premium project that will be released next Sunday, February 27 for its subscribers.