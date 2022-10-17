“It is what it is”, why the philosophy of good living helps to manage stress

Dr López Rosetti – It is what it is – #Report

You may be wondering what I mean by the expression “It is what it is”. To begin with, this sentence will help you to manage the stress, the management of life, what I call the philosophical management of life. Because, many times, you have to apply philosophical resources to carry all our days in the best possible way and avoid the suffering.

Have you noticed that some people have a better time than others, even under the same circumstances? They have a philosophy of life. But not the philosophy difficult to understand, of the great academies and universities, but the philosophy of good livingof understanding and adapting to life circumstances.

Oliver Preston, An English cartoonist said a phrase that I always carry with me, which speaks of this philosophy of every day. Says Oliver Preston: “Philosophy is common sense in a dress suit”. Sure, because it’s common sense. And “it is what it is”, it is also common sense, for everyone.

Knowing how to adapt to the reality that touched us avoids excessive suffering and provides tools to manage stress (Getty)

To you, to me, to all of us, things happen to us that we don’t like, problems that we must solve and unpleasant situations, but they touch us the same throughout life. They touch us like cards in a turn. You have the cards and, like cards, that hand is what you were dealt.

The issue is how do I handle those letters, how do i manage my reality. To face bad circumstances and not be won over by anguish and suffering, it is good to have philosophical resources, mental processes that help us measure reality and evaluate it from another perspective.

That also happens in life and it is convenient to apply a philosophy of life, because adapting to a circumstance will make you handle it better and with wellness. I’m not saying give up to resign is to be defeated.

To achieve emotional well-being, turning pain into suffering largely depends on us (Europa Press)



And we’ve talked about the difference between pain and suffering. What does it mean? That pain is inevitable because in life there will always be losses. For example, people who move away from our environment, disagreements with friends or co-workers. Also all of us at some point in life can go through emotional, economic, financial problems. The death of loved ones or job loss, also existential dilemmas or psychological burdens or traumas.

in life there is pain. However, pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional, says the Buddha. What does he mean? If the pain is unavoidable, I cannot avoid it, but I can prevent it from becoming chronic over time, from becoming suffering.

“Philosophy is common sense in a dress suit”, is a phrase from an English cartoonist that can be applied in everyday life (Getty)

To adapt is to accommodate actively and dynamically. With what? With the cards that touched him. A setback or a negative situation happens to you and you are restless, you are angry. But you know what? Apply life philosophy. Look at the cards and say as if it were medicine, “It’s what touched me, it’s what there is”.

I’ll tell you something. It is almost like a drug. I see him in the hospital with patients in stress medicine. It is a drug that is not sold in pharmacies and has no adverse effects. I use it and recommend it.

* Dr. Daniel López Rosetti is a physician (MN 62540) from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). President of the Stress Section of the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). And he is the author of books such as: “Emotion and feelings” (Ed. Planeta, 2017), “Equilibrio. How we think, how we feel, how we decide. User’s manual.” (Ed. Planeta, 2019), among others.

* Production: Dolores Ferrer Novotný / Director: Samuel Cejas / Edition: Facundo Madero

