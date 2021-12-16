it is widely used by thieves

With technology advancing, even the thieves have adapted. To commit crimes, they use an Apple-branded tool.

There technology advances more and more. Whatever our need is, there is a special device that satisfies it. In recent weeks we have talked a lot about phishing attempts by cybercriminals. Which makes us understand how even these individuals have adapted to the times.

From what is reported by elpais, American cases have made a lot of talk. Some cases reported in Ontario, Canada have seen a new way of committing car thefts. In fact, the thieves proceeded using an Apple device. We are talking about Apple AirTag.

Those who follow the tech evolution will know the function of this tool. Let’s start with the cost, in official Apple stores it starts from about 35 euros. We understand how it can be within everyone’s reach. It has a weight of 11 grams and its function is not to lose the keys or the wallet. Small, convenient and easy to hide object.

Apple AirTag used by thieves: here’s how

It is easy to understand that this tool is linked to the position of the individual and the object to which it is attached. The AirTag, in fact, can be identified through the application “Find my mobile or tablet“. We can say that the thieves have given a new “life” to the product. From the reported cases, the criminals hardly noticed a luxury car in a parking lot or in a public place they immediately went into action. They did this by placing an AirTag in the reservoir or close to one wheel.

Next, they saw the location with their own device. So you know the destination of the car. Once the position is known, removed the device immediately e they proceeded to theft. These cases will immediately make Apple act on some changes so as to avoid any situations of this kind.

By the way, Apple also has blocked possible cases of harassment. This is thanks to the detection via AirTag of a possible pursuit of an unauthorized person. In the event of such a scenario, the device raises an alarm but the operating system must be from the IoS 14.5 version. But, in the case of car thefts, thealarm cannot occur since the AirTag belongs to the thieves themselves.