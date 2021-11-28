“It is worrying for two reasons, but it has been around for some time”











There Omicron variant has made headlines around the world in the past two days. Very little is still known, but the mutation identified last November 11 worries the World Health Organization a lot. During the transmission ‘Che tempo che fa’, broadcast on Rai 3, the virologist Roberto Burioni took stock of the situation.

Omicron variant, Burioni: “He’s worried for two reasons”

Burioni recalled that the variant was identified on 11 November last and is of concern for two reasons:

it is feared that it is more transmissible ;

; it is feared that it may escape vaccines.

As for transmissibility, the virologist said that this fear “is given by the fact that in one province of South Africa one variant has quickly supplanted the others. This has already happened with the Alfa variant which supplanted the original stock, and with the Delta which in turn supplanted the Alfa. Now the same thing could have happened with the Omicron variant against the Delta“.



Immediately after, however, Burioni put an end to alarmism. “This variant – he said – she didn’t appear 15 days ago: if you analyze the mutations present on the genome of the variant, it is unlikely that it appeared for less than 3 months. It was probably already there, even if we didn’t notice it ”.

It’s still: “The surveys are based, to date, only on 99 cases. This taking of space of the Omicron variant has only occurred in one region of Northern South Africa, but when the numbers are so small and the area is limited, one must be careful to draw conclusions ”.

Burioni in fact recalled that “a similar thing happened at the beginning of the year in San Diego, where a virus had been isolated in large numbers not because it was more transmissible, but because it was in the right place at the right time, in the center of episodes of super broadcast“.



In essence, he commented, “the Omicron variant may be more contagious than the Delta, but we can’t say for sure“.

Omicron variant: puncturing vaccines? Burioni’s answer

Regarding the possibility that the Omicron variant could pierce vaccines, Burioni said that “the concern is due to the fact that in the genome of the variant there are numerous mutations. Some associated, in other variants, with the possibility of evading the immune response of the vaccinated person “.

“They are arguments made on paper – he underlined -, there is no data: what we can say now is that if this variant took hold, there would be a lower efficacy of monoclonal antibodies, but many would remain effective. Or there could be a lower efficacy of the vaccine, but we know that this vaccine induces extremely effective immunity against the severity of the disease “.



Then, the gloss: “It takes experiments. I invite you to be patient, we have not yet certain data on the variant. We have to hold out in this war and use a weapon, which is the vaccine. Take the first dose if you have not done it and if it is time to take the third, do it promptly “.



Virgil News | 28-11-2021 21:49