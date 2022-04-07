it is written in the leaflet and no one notices it

Tachipirina can be a precious drug for health: watch out though, how many of you have really read the drug leaflet?

There Tachipirina is one of the most popular drugs for i seasonal illnesses and flu. It is in fact part of the category of antipyretics and analgesicsand it is therefore useful to use it in the case of flu states and exanthematous diseases. It can also help soothe the episodes of headaches, neuralgia and other medium painful manifestations.

We therefore tend to use it with extreme lightness: it is in fact one of the most widely consumed drugs all over the world. But be careful: the contraindications listed in the leaflet can lead to very serious consequences for our body. Let’s see which ones.

Tachipirina: here are the side effects of paracetamol

First of all it is necessary to specify that the systematic consumption of Tachipirina it is absolutely not recommended for those suffering from hypersensitivity to paracetamolor any of the excipients contained in the drug. Even in the case of haemolytic anemia it is good to avoid taking Tachipirina, except in the case of tablets and 500mg effervescent granules. This drug can also create a deterioration in the health of those affected by liver failure and impaired kidney function. It should also be taken with caution in cases of chronic alcoholism, anorexia, bulimia and, in general, in case they are diagnosed food disorders.

Like any medicine, moreover, also the Tachipirina can originate side effects even of considerable size. Although they are not on the agenda, they can appear pathologies of the blood and lymphatic systemsuch as the thrombocytopenia, leukopenia and anemia. Among the contraindications related to the intake of paracetamol cases of immune system disorders. They can in fact appear urticaria, edema of the larynx and also acute episodes danaphylactic shock. The onset of gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary problems, erythema and renal insufficiency.

Even excessive consumption of Tachipirina can lead to very relevant consequences: a overdose of the drug can in fact cause episodes of nausea and vomiting. In the worst case, phenomena can also occur hepatic cytolysiswhich can degenerate into massive and irreversible necrosis. These effects are generally seen within 24 hours after taking the drugand must be carefully monitored by the medical staff in charge.

Attention also to the other excipients

Other excipients to look out for are the following:aspartame, which contains phenylalanine, the accumulation of which can be harmful in case of phenylketonuria. It is one hereditary metabolic disease, and can cause great cognitive damage. The maltitolanother excipient of Tachipirina, is not recommended in case of intolerance to particular sugarsand is to be avoided in case di reduced kidney function. Furthermore, the high presence of sodium makes it even more not recommended for those suffering from kidney disease.

Try to never abuse or Tachipirinanor other commonly used drugs: sipping pharmacological remedies it can indeed help us to preserve one optimal state of health. Consider Tachipirina harmless or any other this medicine, exaggerating in consumption, perhaps without first consulting a doctorit is a mistake that can have bad consequences.