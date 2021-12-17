it is zero, it is a Ponzi scheme

The mathematical genius who introduced the concept of “black swan” demolishes Bitcoin to its foundations.

All the possible good and all the possible evil has been said about Bitcoin: the queen of cryptocurrencies has fueled unbridled dreams of wealth as well as great fears. China has banned it and perhaps the European Union is preparing to do the same with regard to mining considered too energy-intensive. The financial world is split on Bitcoin also because for a long time it was defined as a safe haven against inflation, but right now that inflation has raised its head, Bitcoin has gone down. On the other hand, many positive voices have also been raised in support of the cryptocurrency: a truly broad and complex debate was born. This debate has ended up confusing investors who no longer know what to do. But now a true mathematical genius has intervened in the Bitcoin debate who has crushed cryptocurrency as perhaps no one had ever done before.

A demolition of the Bitcoin

Let’s talk about the famous Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the one who invented the concept of the black swan. For him, Bitcoin is nothing more than a Ponzi scheme … it is something that is worth zero and that is destined to end up in zero. With his mathematical studies he literally demolished it. The accusations are very heavy and are manifold. During the collapse of the March 2020, Bitcoin plummeted more than the stock market and only recovered with central bank intervention, consequently it cannot in any way be considered a safe haven asset. It is also extremely fragile because it is linked to a technology that can quickly become obsolete. But that is not enough: by virtue of a recently published analysis of his, the mathematician believes that at some point he will only end up at zero. In several different interventions, Taleb then defined it as nothing more than a Ponzi scheme.

Yet years ago he appreciated it and thought it could become a real currency.

But now it was really hard to define Bitcoin as something that could have been a currency, but then it just turned into a dangerous speculative tool.