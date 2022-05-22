It lasted 20 years: the unique bet made by George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

The long and intense working hours during the shooting of a film have meant that among the actors very strong bonds of friendship are formed that last for years, something that has been shown George Clooney Y Nicole Kidman. Although the American producer and screenwriter is known in hollywood for playing pranks on half the world, who never dared to “trick him” went to his dear friend. Due to the trust they have, she did not hesitate to make a bet that lasted two decades. This was joined by Michelle Pfeiffer.

So long? Yes. Next, we will tell you all the details of this challenge that the three movie stars made, who have ensured that their friendship is still intact as the first day.

George Clooney accepted the bet made by his great friends Nicole Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer (Photo: Tiziana Fabi / AFP)

A BET THAT LASTED 20 YEARS

It all started when the recordings of “El pacificador” (1997) were made.a film in which they worked together Nicole Kidman Y George Clooney. Because the actor was very “naughty” for playing pranks on everyone, The actress did not hesitate to launch a bet of US $ 10,000.

What did it consist of? She claimed that your friend was getting married and having children before he was 40. By then, the actor, born on May 6, 1961, was 36 years old and had divorced Talia Balsam, so he apparently had no intention of remarrying someone or at least starting a family.

Even though he was only four years away from turning four decades old, both Kidman and Pfeiffer were convinced that their paternal instincts would be awakened.

George Clooney and Nichole Kidman after winning Best Performance for their role in the film “Oh Brother Where Art Thou” at the 58th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 21, 2001 (Photo: Lucy Nicholson / AFP)

And the time was up

During an interview he gave michelle pfeiffer to Jonathan Ross in 2007 she referred to the bet and why she was sure that he would fall madly in love with someone who would encourage him to have a family before the age of 40.

“He’s a great guy, great with kids. I bet him he would get married and he keeps inflating the bet, from $100 to $100,000. I still think he will, he is devilishly handsome.”, pointed out the actress. For that year, the also American screenwriter was 46 years old.

Instead of collecting the bet, Clooney increased the amount

As soon as he turned 40 and since he had lost the bet, Nicole Kidman He decided to comply with the agreement. Taking advantage of the actor’s birthday, sent you a check for the agreed amountaccording to the Daily Mail.

To his surprise, George Clooney gave it back: “Double or nothing for another 10 years”, Told him. But when he reached the age of 50, he was still single and had no children.

Nicole Kidman paid the bet to George Clooney, but he threw another amount and challenged her (Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP)

Finally fell in love, married and formed a family

Although it seemed impossible to see this heartthrob accompanied by a partner, this happened after he met the Lebanese lawyer and writer Amal Alamuddin in 2013. In April 2014 he announced his engagement and on September 29 of that same year, they married for the civil in Venice. Almost a month later, on October 25, they celebrated a new wedding in the United Kingdom, which was organized by the woman’s parents as they were unable to attend the celebration in the Italian city.

On June 6, 2017, George Clooney became the father of twins: Ella and Alexander. The official statement jokingly said that the mother and babies were fine, but that Clooney had been sedated and would recover in a few days.

In this way, the actor married and had his children, who came into this world 20 years after the bet he made with his friends Nicole Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer. It should be noted that the Hollywood star became a father at the age of 56. It is not known if any of them fulfilled the challenge they made a long time ago.