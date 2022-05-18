It lasts 1 hour and a half, mixes intrigue and suspense, it premiered a few days ago and is the trending movie on Netflix

Netflix It never stops launching successful productions in its catalog and, despite the fact that the other streaming platforms are hot on its heels, it continues to have a very good level and variety of movies and series.

We are talking about “The Room”, a film of French origin that, although it was released in 2020, arrived in Netflix on April 18 of this year and since its arrival, it is already in the Top 10 of the most viewed films of recent days.

The production, with pure tension, is a thriller of intrigue and suspense that tells the story of Matt and Kate, a couple who buys an isolated house and everything is happiness at first.

However, at the time of moving to this address, they discover a room that gives them an unlimited number of material wishes to fulfill. And the first thing that occurs to Kate, after having two miscarriages, is to yearn to be a mother for the first time with her partner.

The film in question, which reached Netflixlasts 1 hour and 39 minutes and has a plot that keeps the viewer trapped until the end.

For its part, Netflix sums it up like this: “In their new home, a couple discovers a room that grants their every wish. But having what you want can sometimes have the darkest consequences…

Meanwhile, “The room” has excellent actors and actresses, they are:

– Olga Kurylenko

-Kevin Janssens

-Joshua Wilson

-John Flanders

-Francis Chapman

-Vince Drews

– Marianne Burg

– Oscar Lesage

– Carole Weyers

– Michael Kahya

– Jean-Louis Sbille

