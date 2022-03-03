It lasts 10 chapters and is one of the most watched miniseries on Netflix

Netflix continues to make productions that become a resounding success, as is the case with this 10-episode series.





Maniac, the Netflix miniseries, was a hit in 2018, when it was released, and it still is in 2022 for lovers of the black comedy. The same It has a season, of only 10 chapters and that can be seen in 6 hours.

It was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (prestigious filmmaker, director of the first season of True Detective and of the film Jane Eyre, among other works) and starred the Oscar-winning Emma Stone (who also produced it) and Jonah Hill (nominated for two Oscars for Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street); a cast of luxury that is completed with Justin Theroux (Mulholland Drive, The leftlovers).











Maniac Official Synopsis

According to the official synopsis, the series narrates the The story of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two troubled strangers who are involved in the final stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial engineered by a doctor (Justin Theroux) who detests his mother and controlled by a computer emotionally. unstable.

Annie is antipathetic and aimless, obsessed with her fragmented relationship with her mother and sister; Owen, the fifth son of New York industrial magnates, has struggled all his life with a controversial diagnosis of schizophrenia.











