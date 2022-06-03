The streaming giant released a new film that shortly after its arrival became a worldwide success. I know what it is.





Netflix continues its good walk and continues launching different productions that quickly become a resounding success, as is the case with the year of my graduation, the new film that has just been released and It's all the rage in all of Argentina, being among the most views of May.











It lasts 2 hours and is the most watched movie on Netflix

The film in question is an American production that tells the following story: a high school student and cheerleader slips into a coma before her prom. Twenty years later, when she wakes up, she wants to go back to high school to regain her popularity and become prom queen.

The film lasts just under 2 hours and since its premiere it has become a trend in Argentina, occupying the first positions among the most views in May for three consecutive weeks.











Synopsis of The year of my graduation, the film that breaks it on Netflix



A failed stunt left her in a coma for 20 years. She now, she’s 37, she just woke up and she’s ready to live her dream: to be prom queen.

Cast of The year of my graduation, the new movie all the rage on Netflix

Stephanie Conway as Rebel Wilson

Seth is Sam Richardson

Tiffany is Zoë Chao

Martha is Mary Holland

Blaine as Justin Hartley

Jim Conway as Chris Parnell

Stephanie Conway Young is Angourie Rice

Lance as Michael Cimino

Neil Chudd as Jeremy Ray Taylor

Mr. T is Brandon Scott Jones

Deanna Russo as Alicia Silverstone

