It lasts 2 hours and is the most watched movie on Netflix

Photo of James James1 hour ago
The streaming giant released a new film that shortly after its arrival became a worldwide success. I know what it is.


Netflix continues its good walk and continues launching different productions that quickly become a resounding success, as is the case with the year of my graduationthe new film that has just been released and It’s all the rage in all of Argentinabeing among the most views of May.



It lasts 2 hours and is the most watched movie on Netflix

The film in question is an American production that tells the following story: a high school student and cheerleader slips into a coma before her prom. Twenty years later, when she wakes up, she wants to go back to high school to regain her popularity and become prom queen.

The film lasts just under 2 hours. and since its premiere it has become a trend in Argentina, occupying the first positions among the most views in May for three consecutive weeks.



Synopsis of The year of my graduation, the film that breaks it on Netflix

A failed stunt left her in a coma for 20 years. She now, she’s 37, she just woke up and she’s ready to live her dream: to be prom queen.

Cast of The year of my graduation, the new movie all the rage on Netflix

  • Stephanie Conway as Rebel Wilson
  • Seth is Sam Richardson
  • Tiffany is Zoë Chao
  • Martha is Mary Holland
  • Blaine as Justin Hartley
  • Jim Conway as Chris Parnell
  • Stephanie Conway Young is Angourie Rice
  • Lance as Michael Cimino
  • Neil Chudd as Jeremy Ray Taylor
  • Mr. T is Brandon Scott Jones
  • Deanna Russo as Alicia Silverstone

