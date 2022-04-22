It lasts 7 hours and is a trend on Netflix: the suspenseful miniseries that is all the rage

22 April, 2022 12:46

“Somewhere Between” is a successful one-season Netflix miniseries of 10 exciting episodes.

Not all of them are premieres on the most viewed lists of Netflix: there are series and movies that have been available for a long time, and the public continues to choose them or is only now discovering them. Such is the case of “Somewhere Between”, a 2017 miniseries that continues to attract followers.

A dramatic police story, with the story of a crime and the suspense of anticipation, but also mixing science fiction: the protagonist travels back in time because she knows the exact moment her daughter is going to be murdered. The woman will try to prevent it, with the pressure of knowing that if she fails it will be the end for her.

It lasts less than two full hours, it is a suspenseful romantic drama and it is one of the most watched series on Netflix

This miniseries Netflix, which has a single season of 10 chapters, and which in total does not exceed 7 hours, is based on the Korean show God’s Gift: 14 Days. Throughout the fast-paced episodes, Laura Price tries to save her daughter Serena from her, who was murdered in a series of unsolved crimes. And although she knows the date, place and details of how they will kill her, she does not know who will do it, which complicates the search for her.

Created and produced by Stephen Tolkin (Legend of the Seeker) together with Ivan Fecan and Joseph Broido, Somewhere Between keeps the viewer trapped from the first second, with a frenetic succession of important events that recount the knot of the plot.

Paula Patton, Devon Sawa, and Samantha Ferrsi star in this electrifying miniseries that is a few years old, but is still valid and among the most popular among the public, despite not having received the best reviews from the specialized media.

It is striking that it has not been continued in a second season, but it would not be strange that only now, seeing that the series continues to be seen so many years after its premiere, a sequel is scheduled. Meanwhile, it is still valid in the menu of Netflix.

