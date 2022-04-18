This production was added to the catalog some time ago but it still continues to be one of the most chosen by users.





It lasts 7 hours and is a trend on Netflix: the unmissable miniseries

the series in question is of the crime and suspense genre and is inspired by the Korean series God´s gift: 14 days. Created by Stephen Tolkin the mini-production has just 10 chapters of 43 minutes eachapproximately, so can be seen in as little as 7 hours.

The plot is captivating and throughout the 10 chapters the story will take place at a frenetic pacewhile focusing on the desperate search for a mother -played by Paula Patton– who travels back in time to prevent the murder of his daughter.











Synopsis of Somewhere Between, the must-see Netflix miniseries

“A news producer jumps into the past and relives a fateful week with a chance to stop a serial killer. If she fails, she will lose her daughter forever”reads the official review provided by the platform.

Cast of Somewhere Between, the miniseries that was all the rage on Netflix

Paula Patton

Devon Sawa

Aria Birch

Catherine Barroll

J. R. Bourne

samantha ferris

noel johansen

Imogen Tear

Carmel Amit

daniel bacon

Rebecca Staab

Greyston Holt

Matt Visser

adam abrams

Erica Carroll

Aaron Craven

