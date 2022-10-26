It lasts an hour and a half and stars Keira Knightley: the new Netflix black comedy that everyone is watching

“Last night”, Keira Knightley in the new black comedy from Netflix

Netflix premiered “Last night”, an acid and sinister comedy, which brings together several genres at the same time. With typical black British humour, it is a different and chilling Christmas story.

Written and directed by Camille Griffin, “Last night” It is his debut film and it won the award for best screenplay at the 2021 Sitges Festival. Netflix incorporates it now to your catalog, where in a few days it was third in the preference of users.

“Last night”, the black comedy of Netflix

Keira Knightley (Pride and Prejudice) and matthew goode (Downton Abbey) lead a spectacular cast that delights, going from irony to tragedy. Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit’s baby) shines as a cunning and perceptive boy in the middle of a crazy family.

This peculiar drama touches universal and always current themes, framed in the proximity of the certainty of death, where secrets and desires emerge that can no longer be fulfilled. In the midst of despair the innocent look of a child provides an unexpected outlet.

Synopsis of “Last Night”, the Netflix movie

During a Christmas dinner, a family reveals that soon an environmental apocalypse will end humanity. The celebration, which should be fun and emotional, is tinged with fear and resentment in the face of the imminence of total destruction.

In the midst of hilarious discussions about the best methods to avoid suffering, a boy refuses to accept his fatal destiny. Questioning everything, he explores the options with more freedom than his elders.

Cast of “Last Night”

Keira Knightley as Nell

Roman Griffin Davis as Art

Matthew Goode as Simon

Annabelle Wallis as Sandra

Lily-Rose Depp as Sophie

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Alex

Sope Dirisu as James

Rufus Jones as Tony

Lucy Punch as Belle

Davida McKenzie as Kitty

The movie of Netflix, Although it has an ironic and gloomy humor, it leaves an optimistic but bittersweet message: hope is saving. And the next generations will find a way to survive the ruined world that has called them home.