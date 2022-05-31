It lasts less than two hours and is all the rage on Netflix, the action movie set in the Wild West

In the catalog of Netflix you can find one 2014 comedy, “Small Town, Big Gun”, which is based on the year 1882, specifically in the town of Old Stump. It deals with the history of Albert Stank, who is an insecure and cowardly sheep farmer, who is abandoned by his beloved girlfriend Louise after refusing to fight a pistol duel to the death.

Rusherking recalled his parents’ reaction when he told them he was dating China Suarez: “I’m not used to it” The man of the moment, Rusherking, said that he had to talk to his family about his new relationship with China Suárez and their reaction was unexpected.

Next to it, Albert is alone again and discovers that he hates everything that involves him with that period of time, where he gets to think about the thousands of ways that he or other people in the west can die. Among them are duels, shootouts, fights in different bars, snake bites and various untreatable diseases.

In turn, in this film that is available in Netflixappears a famous and dangerous outlaw, Clinch Leatherwood, who is accompanied by his wife Anna and his partner Lewis. Both are preparing for a big assault. In a part of it, Lewis and Anna infiltrate the town and get into a fight, and Albert appears on the scene, rescues the girl and begins to have a great friendship with her.

Nonetheless, Anna pretends to be the rancher’s girlfriend, which makes her boyfriend jealous and Albert’s life is put in danger. again. Something to highlight about this comedy is that it lasts less than two hours and has in its cast Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried.

Bruce Willis went out in public after the diagnosis of aphasia and baffled his followers with his state of health Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia so he has to give up acting. Now, in the midst of his recovery, he reappeared on the streets of California and was surprised by his good condition.

This same one was one of the many films that were added to Netflix, which is the most important streaming movie platform in the world. The platform usually renews its catalog constantly to offer new training to its users.