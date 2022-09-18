The movie “The invisible man”, found in Netflix, is directed by Leigh Whannell, and stars Elisabeth Moss. It is a remake of the original film, from the year 1933. The story is centered on a mad scientist who fakes his suicide and uses his power of invisibility to frighten his ex-partner.

The protagonist goes to the police, who disbelieve her story. So she decides to face the monster with her own hands. The synopsis states: “Cecilia rebuilds her life after receiving the news that her ex-boyfriend, an inveterate abuser, has passed away. However, her sanity begins to falter when she becomes certain that he is actually still alive.”

The people who star in this film are: Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass, Aldis Hodge as James Lanier, Storm Reid as Sydney Lanier, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Adrian Griffin, Michael Dorman as Tom Griffin, Harriet Dyer as Emily Kass, Benedict Hardie as Marc and Amali Golden as Annie.

It lasts two hours and is all the rage on Netflix two years after its premiere: the horror remake starring Elisabeth Moss

As a curiosity, the director of “The Invisible Man”, Leigh Whannell, is known for having starred in (and co-scripted) the first installment of The Game of Fear. It is about Adam, one of the murderer’s victims who is locked in the bathroom and must fight for his life.

In this way, Whannell continued betting on horror films with “The Invisible Man”. The remake of this classic of the genre was released in February 2020, however the streaming platform Netflix He added it to his catalog and in the last hours it began to cause a furor among moviegoers.

The two-hour film stars Elisabeth Moss, who became known for the Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale. This story focuses on a dystopian future where some women are forced to gestate and give birth to babies for wealthy families who do not have the possibility of having children.

