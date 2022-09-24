It lasts two hours, it stars Emma Stone, it is the sequel to Zombieland, there are endless undead and it breaks it on Netflix

Zombieland: Shot of Grace reunites the four original protagonists in new adventures

The original film was a real success: Zombieland, also available on Netflix, it devastated everything in 2009 and is still all the rage. That’s why it was very well received. the sequel: “Zombieland: Shot of Grace”, which features the same successful cast.

The four main actors who faced the zombie invasion in the first part, they gather again to entertain and terrify us with his merciless fight. Also the director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool) who made the first film came together to give life to this second part.

Zombieland, Tiro de Gracia, the most anticipated sequel

Ten years after its predecessor, this film was released in theaters to great box office success, and now coming to netflix where it ranks among the favorites of the genre. For nearly two hours, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson they keep the viewer attentive and expectant of every minute of the film.

Synopsis of Zombieland, Shot of Grace

The film resumes the life of the four original characters, that they had constituted a dysfunctional nuclear family. The four hunters face a new challenge: many kinds of New, evolved and deadlier zombies.

The protagonists will have to travel from the White House to the heart of the United States, facing this new class of undead. but i alsoTried to live in that sarcastic family and precarious that they have formed.

Zombieland Cast: Shot of Grace

Emma Stone as Wichita/Kristal

Woody Harrelson like Tallahassee

Jesse Eisenberg like columbus

abigail breslin like Little Rock

Rosario Dawson like Nevada

Zoey Deutch as madison

Avan Jogia like berkeley

Thomas Middleditch as Flagstaff

luke wilson like albuquerque

The film of Netflix the theme is not only survival among the living dead: it also has a great content of political humor, with a veiled critique of the not always dignified ruling class and consumer culture. and reveals that the actual fear It is not generated by the fight against the zombies, but the commitment of human connections.