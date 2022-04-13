It leaks who had the eggs … to silence Briseño in the Chivas dressing room

The player who ordered Briseño to shut up after embarrassing Chivas

April 11, 2022 9:30 p.m.

In the Chivas locker room, the problem with Antonio Briseño and César Huerta continued, who had a heated discussion at the end of the match between Flock and Toluca. However, Pollo was silenced by another red-and-white player.

According to the report by journalist Jesús Hernández, Antonio Briseño entered the locker room to continue the fight, but it was Isaac Brizuela who put him in his place. El Cone, without being the captain of the squad, decided to take the baton in the Flock and calm the waters.

Inside the rojiblanco team there is tension not only due to problems between players, but also due to the lack of results. Antonio Briseño would be the bad apple of the group that generates discomfort on both sides.

Will Briseño leave Chivas?

The Chivas board is analyzing the best option to release Antonio Briseño, who has become a headache for the team, because it is not the first time he has been involved in fights with other teammates.

