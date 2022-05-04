It looks beautiful: This was the selection process for Francisca Lachapel’s wedding dress

The program Despierta América revealed what was the selection process for the wedding dress of presenter Francisca Lachapel, and it is that in the audiovisual you can see her quite excited after trying several. However, the model that she will use is unknown and she did not give any further clues about what she will wear that day, only that it is one of those that could be seen in the video.

For about a month they announced that they were already in the countdown to the ecclesiastical wedding, Well, Lachapel and the Italian businessman, Francesco Zampogna, have been married for some time by the civilian. However, the Catholic ceremony is quite important to him as well as to his family.

According to what she has written and other media have revealed, the wedding could take place this weekend.

The celebration will be held in the Dominican Republic, the wife’s native countryAnd it is that last weekend the couple took the opportunity to travel to the aforementioned nation to transfer the dress that she will wear in what is considered one of the most important days in the life of a woman.

Last Monday, in what may be a few days of her wedding, she showed on her social networks what was the physical transformation process that she decided to undergo to look radiant during her wedding day.

“A few days before my wedding I want to share with you this before and after. Truly, work, dedication and dedication have their reward. It was very emotional for me when I saw these photos. Just seeing them side by side could I realize how far I had come, and I could really appreciate the change”, was part of the message that accompanied the aforementioned publication.

Lachapel explained that when he sees the photo on the left, that woman was simply a reflection of that person who felt pressured by society, since a prototype of a figure that must be “perfect” has been created.

Besides, took the opportunity to thank the people who were there and accompanied her during this long process, but that has been full of rewards. Among them is his friend and former driver, Alejandro Chabán, who was one of those who provided the tools for said result.

