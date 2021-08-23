News

It looks like Apple is getting a new project for Jennifer Lawrence

Some time ago, an article about Jennifer Lawrence’s new film appeared on FilmTotaal. Several major studios are behind the project, but now it looks like Apple will win the bidding war.

The Oscar-winning actress took over the roles in the business after breaking in hunger gamesFranchising, but ever since red sparrow Starting in 2018, Lawrence decided to take it easy. But now it’s back.

Here’s how you’ll get back into a Netflix movie do not try, also played by Leonardo DiCaprio. His new project appears to be appearing on another streaming giant, Apple +.

This is a biography of Sue Mengers, the talent agent for the stars of the “New Hollywood” generation in the 1960s and early 1980s. Mengers has been hugely successful and has become as famous as some of its clients.

For a while it seemed that Netflix would also take over this project, but now the story is spreading that Apple has already almost won. The Italian Paolo Sorrentino known from the series Young Pope, will be responsible.

