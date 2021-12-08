Having strong bones and a snappy brain is a real necessity for those who want to stay fit for as long as possible. The health of the skeletal system and the nervous system are essential to be able to move easily in space and to be able to respond quickly to environmental stimuli. For this reason, experts often suggest adequate nutrition and a lifestyle that also includes some form of training.

In this way, it is possible to operate adequate prevention strategies against the rampant spread of many chronic diseases that attack the body even at an early age. In terms of food, there are many foods that are allies of health and some of these, contrary to popular belief, do not involve excessive costs. For example, it looks poor because it doesn’t weigh on the wallet but this fish is worth gold for strengthening bones and brains as we can see below.

Pay attention to the warning signals that the body sends

Sometimes our body sends quite obvious signals when something starts to work poorly. In the case of the nervous system, for example, we have illustrated that even apparently trivial actions can send out an alarm signal. An example is the one presented in the article: “The brain is clouding and starting to slow down in those who cannot remember these simple words”.

To counter such events, nutrition can play a crucial role in certain circumstances. A recent Italian study that we have previously illustrated has indeed indicated which food substances could boost the brain if taken every week. These evidences, in addition to pushing towards continuous research, also encourage the adoption of balanced lifestyles and in line with scientific discoveries. For this reason, precisely in the food sector, it is useful to know which foods can promote healthy choices.

It looks poor because it doesn’t weigh on the wallet but this fish is worth gold for strengthening bones and brains

It is sometimes mistakenly believed that only the most expensive and apparently fine foods are the best. In some cases, exactly the opposite happens. When it comes to fish consumption, many families feel that they cannot afford such expensive meals and often allocate such an expense to particular events. In fact, on the market it is possible to find species that are not only low in prices, but also highly nutritious. This is the case, for example, of mackerel, a well-known blue fish that is an ally of good health. Mackerel is an extremely widespread fish in the Mediterranean and other seas that has very particular characteristics.

It is a food particularly rich in vitamin D, essential for maintaining the strength of the skeletal system or bones. Thanks to its properties, this fish is also an important mine of Omega-3, essential fatty acids that strengthen many cognitive functions. A recent Swiss scientific study has shown, for example, how frequent consumption of fish, including mackerel, can promote better school performance. Analyzing a group of around 17,000 students, the researchers showed a positive association between polyunsaturated fatty acid intake and healthy brain development. This shows how certain foods, if consumed on a regular basis, can positively affect the health of each individual.

