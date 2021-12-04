It lowers cholesterol and improves liver function, unbelievable!





Black Garlic: Lowers Cholesterol and Improves Liver Function, Incredible!

Black garlic is garlic that has been fermented at high temperature and humidity for many weeks. It’s black, of course, but it also has a less acrid aroma and a more delicate texture than raw garlic.

This particular garlic offers at least five benefits to our health. Let’s see them.

Contains more antioxidants

Fermentation causes a significant increase in antioxidants compared to raw garlic. This is partly due to the fact that allicin, the substance that gives garlic its characteristic pungent odor, is converted into compounds such as alkaloids and flavonoids, or antioxidants, while garlic ferments.

It can help keep your blood sugar regulated

In a 2019 study conducted on mice fed a high-fat, high-sugar diet it was found that a treatment based on black garlic extract caused a decrease in cholesterol, less inflammation and a normalization of appetite.

It can decrease the risk of heart disease

Studies show that black garlic can drop some critical heart health values, such as total cholesterol and triglycerides, and that it appears to cause an increase in “good” cholesterol (HDL). and also the

Black garlic compounds can protect the brain

Scientists have long known that the buildup in the brain of a protein called beta-amyloid causes inflammation and increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

A study in guinea pigs showed that black garlic can decrease brain inflammation caused by beta-amyloid protein and also improve short-term memory.

It can protect the liver

It appears that black garlic can protect the liver from damage that can result from continued exposure to medicines, alcohol and germs.

Research conducted on animals, in particular, has shown that black garlic can improve liver function in the case of damage caused by chronic alcoholism.

