“It made me feel more in my skin”: Blake Lively said that becoming a mother gave her the confidence she needed

UNITED STATES-. Blake Lively recently spoke with Forbes and shared that becoming a mother of three daughters has helped her find the confidence she was looking for, both personally and professionally. “I think having children made me feel a lot more in my skin,” said the actress, who shares her daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with her husband. Ryan Reynolds.

“I’ve never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident, not to mention there aren’t a bunch of insecurities that attack me a million times a day, but I feel incredibly calm. I just think growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I just want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and authorship.” Lively.

“I believe in really worthwhile collaborations and that’s where I’m getting my satisfaction these days and I’ve never been happier, professionally,” he said. Lively. The star claimed that he keeps his family in mind when he makes all his decisions. “Family is at the root of everything I do and at the root of everything I create. Every time I create something, I create something with family in mind because that’s how I live,” she added.

Blake Lively was inspired by her daughters to create Betty Buzz

This year Lively also put together its own line of non-alcoholic beverages Betty Buzz, and explained that his daughters were part of the inspiration. “That’s part of the reason Betty Buzz was important to us, that my daughters could drink it, as well as me. That they wouldn’t be ingredients that I would feel bad about putting in their bodies,” the Gossip Girl star said.

“That also gets into the types of movies I want to be a part of. I want to be in movies, I want to make movies, I want to be an author of movies that I would be proud for my daughters to see. Even the dresses I wear, I just want my daughters to be proud. Family is at the root of everything I do and that’s why I feel good about what I’m doing because it has real meaning and a heart behind everything,” he said. Lively.