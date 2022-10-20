“It made me see more of the good in the universe”: Nicki Minaj opens up about her soothing motherhood

For two years, Nicki Minaj has been the mother of a little boy, a role that fills her with happiness. In a recent interview, the rapper actually confided with emotion about motherhood and the serenity that it brings her on a daily basis.

DBecoming a mother, whether you like it or not, changes your life. For some women, the birth of a child even goes so far as to completely upset their personality and their way of seeing things. And that, even the stars can testify! After Blake Lively, who spoke on this subject a few months ago, it’s the turn of Nicki Minaj to do some rare secrets about motherhood. Indeed, on September 30, 2020, the American rapper gave birth to a baby boy, fruit of her love with her husband Kenneth Petty. Since then, the young mother has been living a waking dream!

In an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, published in the columns of the magazine Interview this Tuesday, October 18, the 39-year-old artist assured that being a mother was “the greatest blessing on planet Earth”. “I’m so happy that God allowed me to have this experience“, she added. If she knew that a child would be “a huge change” for her and her habits, Nicki Minaj does not regret her choice of motherhood today. “I love that. I love my son so much that I don’t know if it’s normalbut it seems unhealthy because I took too long to start working and let it be watched by someone other than me,” she revealed, before indicating that she was in pain. now anxious about separation from her child.

“I relive certain things with my son”

An anxiety that is not insignificant when knowing the childhood of the rapper. As she recalled with Jada Pinkett Smith, Nicki Minaj has, in fact, been left alone by her parents in Trinidad and Tobagothe country she is from, when she was only two years old, or her baby boy’s age today. “I was very attached to my mother, and in my mind as a little girl, I thought I was going to see her the next day. And she was gone for two years, so that’s a big part of my development,” s remembered the interpreter of Starships.

Now a mother, she believes “to relive all these things” through her son. “I’m afraid that he will one day feel that I left him for anyone, for any reason and for any length of time.“, she concluded, not without emotion.

In February 2022, when she was invited on the set of the show The Late Late Show, with James Corden, the artist had already evoked the balance and the softness which confers her role of mother: “I think motherhood made me see more good in people, more good in the universe.. It makes you a more forgiving person,” she said.

