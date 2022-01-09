“It must be rejected, we decide” – Corriere.it

The Canberra Thesis, Part in the Hearing That Begins Tonight: There Is No Guarantee of Entry to Australia for a Foreign Citizen

A few more hours and Novak Djokovic he will know if he can play the Australian Open or if he has to go home. The hearing will start from midnight in Italy (the judge has decided that it must be public, HERE THE LINK to follow it in streaming) but the central government, by depositing a 13-page memo that anticipates its position in view of the hearing, has the ideas clear: Australia, as a sovereign country, retains the utmost discretion as to who it allows to enter its country. For the Australian government, the Covid it does not represent a sufficient reason for obtaining exemption from the vaccine and, according to Canberra, Djokovic has not produced clear evidence of contraindications to the vaccine.

The government, therefore, claims the authority to prevent the entry of Djokovic regardless of what will be the verdict of the court that will have to rule on the cancellation of the visa ordered a few hours after his landing in Melbourne. For the government, Djokovic not vaccinated and there are no guarantees of entry of a non-Australian citizen into the country: the Ministry of the Interior, according to Canberra, has the power to verify the documentation presented. On the other hand, Djokovic’s lawyers had already prepared 35 pages of defense on Saturday, in which Djokovic’s positivity was attested on December 16, as well as a confirmation from the Department of Home Affairs which confirmed, on the contrary, the presence of the entry requirements. Date, that of December 16, which later became the object of control and in which Djokovic participated in public events and without a mask.

It also fits into this rebound of power claims between central government and the court Tennis Australia, that the Australian Open would like him with Djokovic for obvious reasons. We gave the players all the information we had – explained director Craig Tiley -. But if the authorities had helped us to do things right, we would be in a different position today.

