“It needs its own ending”: ‘The Walking Dead’ will end without giving rise to any ‘spin-off’ – TV6 News

On October 2, the third and final part of season 11 of the acclaimed AMC zombie series premieres.

Everything comes to an end and that is the case The Walking Deadalthough his spirit will live on with the two new spin-offs that AMC preparessuch as the series starring Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

Although these two new fictions would be considered sequels to The Walking Deadits creators, Scott M. Gimple and Angela Kang, wanted to make it clear that the series will have a conclusive endingthus not giving rise to any of the spin-offs mentioned above:

The ending is about completing ‘The Walking Dead’ story, not creating spin-offs. There is room for those spin-offs, but the end of ‘The Walking Dead’ concludes the story of these 11 years. We didn’t want spin-offs to get in the way of that satisfaction.

Showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, who co-wrote the series finale directed by Greg Nicotero, wanted to confirm Gimple’s words:

I think that is correct. I think the goal is that even if there weren’t any spin-offs, it felt like there was closure to the series itself. The series needs its own ending. But the doors are left open, as is often the case in life and even in the end of the comic. There is always a story that continues once the story you tell on the screen is over

Norman Reedus as you’ve never seen him before: the star of ‘The Walking Dead’, unrecognizable in this unforgettable film of the 90s

The third part of season 11 of The Walking Dead will be released on October 2 and is expected to do so in Spain just one day later by FOX Spain. While we wait for more details, remember that AMC Spain premieres on September 22 Tales of the Walking Deadthe zombie anthology series that will feature six stories that are different from each other and with new and familiar characters.

But it is not the only project of The Walking Dead that we see next to the series of Negan and Maggie and Daryl. has recently joined a miniseries starring Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) which will be released sometime in 2023 and which replaces the films that Rick was going to star in.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter