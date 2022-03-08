It never goes unnoticed! Zendaya rocked a stunning monochrome Valentino look in Paris

UNITED STATES-. If there is someone who could not miss the Paris Fashion Week is Zendaya, who always captivates with her elegant looks. This time the star of Euphoria attended the parade of valentine Fall/Winter 2022 in a striking monochrome head-to-toe ensemble, which is clearly part of the latest collection from fashion house Valentino.

“Pink is the color of love, community, energy and freedom,” said a message shared from the official account of Instagram from valentine before his long-awaited parade on Sunday, March 6. “@zendaya gives us an exclusive look into the monochrome pink world of the Maison’s latest collection, unveiled in Paris today,” the fashion house concluded.

For the elegant event, Zendayawhich is the face of the last campaign Rendez-vous from valentine, dressed in a vibrant fuchsia blazer and pants combo adorned with floral appliqués, which she paired with a matching low-cut top and coat with sharp lapels. The actress accessorized her look with matching gloves, a studded top handle bag, platform shoes and asymmetrical earrings.

Zendaya got all eyes

valentine became one of the favorite brands of Zendaya, who has worn looks from the fashion house numerous times. In January, the actress, who works with celebrity stylist Law Roach, chose a vintage Valentino outfit for the season two premiere of Euphoria. The black and white striped spaghetti strap suit was first unveiled at the fashion house’s fashion show in Paris in 1991.

“Clothes are sometimes very emotional, so I can embody these different facets, maybe they’re mine or maybe they’re alter egos. We build a little story for all appearances. It’s like an extension of my acting career in a weird way: you just put on this wig or whatever,” he told her. Zendaya to the magazine InStyle in October.