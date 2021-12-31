it now holds nearly $ 6 billion in BTC

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy added $ 94 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) to its holdings, at an average price of $ 49,229.

According to a filing made Thursday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, between 9 and 29 December MicroStrategy bought 1,914 BTC for 94.2 million dollars, increasing the total holdings of 124,391 BTC, valued at around 5.9 billion dollars, with a gain of around 2.1 billion:

“MicroStrategy bought another 1,914 Bitcoins for ~ $ 94.2 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 49,229 per BTC. As of 12/29/21 we bought ~ 124,391 Bitcoins for ~ $ 3.75 billion at a price average of ~ $ 30,159 per BTC. $ MSTR “

Since its initial $ 250 million investment in Bitcoin in August 2020, MicroStrategy has continued to purchase more than $ 3.7 billion in BTC at various times using the company’s cash, as well as sales of senior securities convertible into private offerings. to institutional buyers. Although there are cases of purchase of the dip, some episodes can be traced back to the beginning of 2021, when the price of BTC was above $ 50,000.

The company’s most recent BTC purchase follows the crypto asset’s price correction below $ 46,000 on Thursday, continuing to show volatility ahead of the new year. According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the price of Bitcoin is $ 47,226 at the time of writing, logging roughly -7% over the past seven days.