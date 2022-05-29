It premiered a few days ago and is the most watched movie on Netflix

Stand out in the huge catalog of Netflix It is not an easy task, but this has not been a problem for a recently released title that has already captured the attention of users.

This film, which lasts a little over an hour and recently arrived on the platform’s catalog, is unmissable. Is about dangerous instinctone of the trending films that premiered on May 18 and in less than ten has already exceeded expectations.

dangerous instinct is an American production that has been directed by David Hackl and lasts 99 minutes. The plot is full of action and suspense; While the story focuses on the life of Dylan Forrest, A reformed sociopath travels to a remote island to investigate the mystery behind his brother’s sudden death, but soon ends up facing more than he bargained for.

“To investigate the mystery behind his brother’s death, a paroled man moves to an island where a gang forces him to confront his past,” summarizes the film’s official description.

While the distribution of dangerous instinctthe furious movie on Netflix, is made up of Scott Eastwood, Kevin Durand, Famke Janssen, Mel Gibson, Brock Morgan, Ryan Robbins, and Chad Rook.