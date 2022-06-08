It premiered on Netflix days ago and is among the most viewed movies

This French production of 1 hour and 39 minutes was added to the catalog not long ago and is already a success.





Netflix does not stop launching productions continuously and many of them quickly manage to be among the most viewed on the platforms, as is the case with The room , a French production that is all the rage.











It premiered on Netflix days ago and is already one of the most viewed movies

This suspenseful intrigue thriller tells the story of Matt and Kate, a couple who buy a secluded house. Neverthelessin the midst of moving, they discover a strange room that gives them an unlimited number of material desires. Since Kate has had two miscarriages, what she longs for most is a boy.

Although it is from 2020, it arrived on Netflix on April 18 and since its arrival at the giant It did not stop increasing its audience and it is already in the Top 10 of the most watched films. The production lasts 1 hour and 39 minutes and has a plot that will keep you hooked until the end.











The official description of this film on Netflix summarizes: “In their new home, a couple discover a room that grants their every wish. But having what they want can sometimes have the darkest consequences…”.

Cast of The Room, the new movie that sweeps Netflix

Olga Kurylenko

Kevin Janssens

Joshua Wilson

John Flanders

Francis Chapman

Vince Drews

Marianne Bourg

oscar leage

Carole Weyers

Michael Kahya

Jean-Louis Sbille











