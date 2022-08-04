it produced one out of every 4 barrels in the 1st semester – El Financiero

The Deer Park refinery in Houston, Texas, contributed 26 percent of the crude process of the refineries in Mexico during the first half of 2022.

In the first half of the year, processed 281 thousand barrels per day in the Texas refineryof which 127 thousand were light crude and 154 thousand heavy crude.

Meanwhile, the National Refining System (SNR) made up of the Salina Cruz, Tula, Salamanca, Minatitlán, Cadereyta and Madero refineries refined, together, 809 thousand barrels per dayTherefore, when adding the contribution of Deer Park, an average of 1 million 90 thousand barrels per day was obtained during the first half of the year.

These fuels produced Deer Park

Regarding petroleum products, it was observed that in Deer Park there were 124 thousand barrels of gasoline per day99 thousand of diesel and 25 thousand of jet fuel.

“We are getting closer to energy self-sufficiency, we are very close to processing 1 million 100 thousand barrels a day,” he said in an interview. Octavio Romero OropezaCEO of Pemex.

The manager added that Pemex managed to increase its internal fuel sales for the second consecutive semester.

“Pemex, after the energy reform and with the entry of many private parties, began to lose the gasoline fuel market, so in September we began with the recovery of our fuel market and we have had extraordinary results,” he stressed.

The recovery has been noted in the three main fuels that are marketed in the country, since gasoline went from 555 thousand barrels per day in the first half of 2021 to 667 thousand barrels per day during the first half of 2022, which meant an annual growth of 20 percent.

In the case of jet fuel, 86 thousand barrels per day were sold, which represented an annual increase of 72 percent, while, in the case of diesel, sales amounted to 290 thousand barrels per day, that is, an increase of 40.7 percent. cent at annual rate.

How much did it cost to buy the Deer Park refinery?

On the other hand, the Deer Park refinery took advantage of the high oil prices and left 746 million dollars of profits to Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) during the first half of the year.

“We are very happy because we have been working with high operating margins and the result is that in less than six months we have obtained profits that are higher than what the refinery cost us,” Octavio Romero Oropeza, CEO of Pemex, said in an interview.

The manager explained that the cost of the acquisition of Deer Park amounted to 596 million dollars, while when adding the profits obtained between January and June (746 million dollars), additional profits were obtained 150 million additional dollars.