It rains criticism of Marco Rubio for a tweet with a photo of Zelenskyy

Republican Senator Marco Rubio participated in a meeting in which Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “desperately begged” US lawmakers for planes to help fight the Russian invasion of his country, a Reuters news agency report reported.

During the conversation through the Zoom teleconference platform, Rubio took a screenshot showing Zelenskyy and shared it with his 4.2 million followers on his Twitter account.

Fury soon broke out among netizens on the social network, who expressed that Rubio’s publication could endanger the location and security of the Ukrainian president.

“Are you trying to help get Zelenskyy killed? Are you helping Putin find his target?” reads the comment of a user responding to Rubio’s post.

After the controversy was reported in various media outlets, a spokesperson for Rubio defended the Cuban-American senator’s publication.

“There were over 160 members of Congress on a widely reported Zoom call. There was no identifying information of any kind. Anyone claiming this tweet is a security issue is a partisan looking for clicks,” said a statement from Rubio’s office sent to Newsweek magazine.

Democratic Representative Dean Phillips, who was also part of the meeting, reacted to Rubio’s post and a similar one shared by Republican Senator Steve Daines.

“The Ukrainian ambassador very intentionally asked each of us on Zoom NOT to share anything on social media during the meeting to protect President Zelenskyy’s safety. Appalling and reckless ignorance by two US Senators,” Phillips’ post reads.

Over the past week, President Zelenskyy has survived three assassination attempts by Vladimir Putin’s army, The Times of England reported.

While some accuse Rubio of allegedly endangering Zelenskyy’s safety, others speculate that this was not his intention.

“I’m not a fan of Rubio, but I really doubt it was to reveal the location on purpose. She felt more like she was trying to appear important… just my opinion. He was irresponsible and worthy of criticism, but it seems like too brazen a way to do it if he was trying to help the enemy,” another user commented on the situation.