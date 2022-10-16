It rains criticism of “Ok Diario” for calling Ana de Armas Spanish

In the middle OK Daily criticism rained down on him for calling the Cuban actress Spanish Anne of Arms in a report on his performance in Blonde, his most recent movie.

“Ana de Armas: the Spanish Marilyn who is one step away from surpassing Penelope Cruz”, is how the aforementioned media titled a text about the possibility that the actress win an Oscar for her performance.

“If the film industry decides to reward Ana de Armas next March, it would make her equal to Penelope Cruz as the only Spanish actresses to win an Oscar. La de Alcobendas won it in 2009 for Best Supporting Actress for Vicky Cristina Barcelona”refers the publication, which immediately began to rain criticism for ignoring the native country of the actress of Blonde.

Capture Facebook /OK Daily

“She is CUBAN. Since she is a famous actress, it is convenient for them to say that she is “Spanish”, that she has double standards. If she were just another emigrant, common and current, they would surely say that she should return to the country from which she came”, comments a user on the Facebook profile of the aforementioned publication.

Another Internet user refers that Ana de Armas “is Cuban, she came to Spain alone when she was of legal age and making her way on her own, she was not long enough to say that she has roots here, if she has a Spanish passport it is because of her grandparents, so to be fair, Spain cannot claim Ana’s conquests as its own, although she was given the opportunity here to make a series that had a certain acceptance by the young public”.

“The Spaniards, as always, after she triumphs, she is Spanish, before she was the Cuban who was an actress in Spain. She is Cuban, sorry ”, reads another comment on the aforementioned profile.

Another opinion points out: “She has never denied her roots. She is Cuban, she trained in Cuba, she filmed her first film in Cuba, she worked with relevant directors in Cuba. She made a resume in Spain, she lived for several years and then she moved and at the same time she established herself in Hollywood, but she was always Cuban”.

“She is Cuban by birth, the fact that they later gave her Spanish nationality does not change the fact that she was born in Cuba. The curious thing is that when she is someone successful, the Spanish media do not hesitate to mention the acquired nationality, but if she is someone normal, they even put obstacles in their way. Thus the hypocrisy. In any case, the correct wording should say “the actress of Cuban origin nationalized Spanish” in this way the controversy would be avoided, “argues an Internet user.

The Cuban actress in a recent interview with AnOther made it clear that his heart “belongs to Cuba”although “I knew I had to get out of there to grow.”

“I was always aware of the very low ceiling that Cuban artists and people in general unfortunately have. I knew I had more to do, more to learn, “she also confessed.

He also said that his childhood and adolescence were spent in Santa Cruz del Norte and in Havana, and that he was like many Cuban children.

“I grew up barefoot, running on the rocks by the beach, swimming. My friends and I put on plays for the neighbors. I had a thing for climbing lamp posts and trees, and was obsessed with rescuing street cats and dogs – all every day he came back with a new animal and it drove my mother crazy,” the actress said about her childhood in Cuba.