Health

It remains in the pantry almost unused and instead it would be great for cholesterol, it would fight viruses, bacteria and aging making the dishes fabulous

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Health and nutrition very often go hand in hand. The correct choice of food allows us to stay healthy. Some foods have particular properties that are very useful for our health. Among these there is one in particular, which lies in a corner of the pantry. Yet few know the health potential this hides.

Some foods with excellent properties

A food certainly to be re-evaluated or better to be enhanced is rocket. Whether you call it arugula, arugula or arugula, this delightful salad herb has some formidable properties. The wild one has a stronger taste, the cultivated one is more pleasant.

Its qualities are not insignificant, however. Few people know that rocket is very rich in calcium. For those who are intolerant to lactose, present in milk and cheese, it could prove useful. In fact, it contains 309 mg of calcium per 100 g of product. Potassium is also very present, along with vitamin A.

A little used food

Another food to consider is this which remains in the pantry almost unused and instead is full of unexpected properties. Let’s talk about the balsamic vinegar of Modena. Sometimes you buy it to have it at home, only then it stays there and is rarely used. Instead it seems that its properties are in some ways remarkable.

It remains in the pantry almost unused and instead it would be great for cholesterol, it would fight viruses, bacteria and aging making the dishes fabulous

First of all, a small distinction should be made. There are 4 different types of balsamic vinegar on the market. The most popular is simple balsamic vinegar, made with various vinegars and caramel. Then there is the Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI, which is produced starting from the grapes present in the production areas.

We have the last two vinegars which are the most sought after. The so-called Balsamic dressing, which is a composition of more aged vinegars with less. The best is certainly the Traditional Balsamic Vinegar, made with specific procedures and which come from an ancient local tradition.

Properties of balsamic vinegar

A little bit of balsamic vinegar on our dishes would not be entirely bad. Aside from the taste it could give to meat dishes and salads, it would also benefit your health. We could choose it of good quality so as not to be mistaken.

It is a product that does not have cholesterol, so it is good for those suffering from high cholesterol. Its taste is also determined by the high content of mineral salts, a package of elements very useful for health. Added to dishes it creates a sense of satiety, useful for those who undertake a diet.

Since it is made with grape must, Balsamic Vinegar is rich in antioxidants. It gives considerable help in fighting free radicals and preventing cellular aging.

A food certainly to be used a little more often.

Recommended reading

Many take it at the end of a meal to digest better, without knowing that it is responsible for bloating and bloating.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings regarding this article and the author’s responsibilities which can be consulted. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Constipation, problems with going to the toilet, hard stools and constipation could depend on the low intake of this very important food

8 mins ago

Covid: 87,940 new positives, 186 victims – Last Hour

20 mins ago

To prevent colon cancer and lose weight, this substance that not everyone loves could play an important role

32 mins ago

Update of the pandemic plan in Lombardy, ok by the Health Commission

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button