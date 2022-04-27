Health and nutrition very often go hand in hand. The correct choice of food allows us to stay healthy. Some foods have particular properties that are very useful for our health. Among these there is one in particular, which lies in a corner of the pantry. Yet few know the health potential this hides.

Some foods with excellent properties

A food certainly to be re-evaluated or better to be enhanced is rocket. Whether you call it arugula, arugula or arugula, this delightful salad herb has some formidable properties. The wild one has a stronger taste, the cultivated one is more pleasant.

Its qualities are not insignificant, however. Few people know that rocket is very rich in calcium. For those who are intolerant to lactose, present in milk and cheese, it could prove useful. In fact, it contains 309 mg of calcium per 100 g of product. Potassium is also very present, along with vitamin A.

A little used food

Another food to consider is this which remains in the pantry almost unused and instead is full of unexpected properties. Let’s talk about the balsamic vinegar of Modena. Sometimes you buy it to have it at home, only then it stays there and is rarely used. Instead it seems that its properties are in some ways remarkable.

It remains in the pantry almost unused and instead it would be great for cholesterol, it would fight viruses, bacteria and aging making the dishes fabulous

First of all, a small distinction should be made. There are 4 different types of balsamic vinegar on the market. The most popular is simple balsamic vinegar, made with various vinegars and caramel. Then there is the Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI, which is produced starting from the grapes present in the production areas.

We have the last two vinegars which are the most sought after. The so-called Balsamic dressing, which is a composition of more aged vinegars with less. The best is certainly the Traditional Balsamic Vinegar, made with specific procedures and which come from an ancient local tradition.

Properties of balsamic vinegar

A little bit of balsamic vinegar on our dishes would not be entirely bad. Aside from the taste it could give to meat dishes and salads, it would also benefit your health. We could choose it of good quality so as not to be mistaken.

It is a product that does not have cholesterol, so it is good for those suffering from high cholesterol. Its taste is also determined by the high content of mineral salts, a package of elements very useful for health. Added to dishes it creates a sense of satiety, useful for those who undertake a diet.

Since it is made with grape must, Balsamic Vinegar is rich in antioxidants. It gives considerable help in fighting free radicals and preventing cellular aging.

A food certainly to be used a little more often.

