it reminds them of what happened in the Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti spoke this Wednesday at a press conference and commented on the match that will face Real Madrid against Levante in the Spanish League.

The Italian DT assured that Courtois and Benzema return, in addition, this is how he reacted to the official signing of Erling Haland for Manchester City.

Lisci, coach of Levante

“I don’t know him personally. I’ve seen his team play and Levante have improved since his arrival, he’s had a lot of tempos, he plays with a lot of courage and personality. I am looking forward to meeting him tomorrow.”

Lots of requests for tickets to the final

”The first reason is because nobody thought that this year Real Madrid could reach the Champions League final. This is what creates illusion and happiness in the fans”.

Why do you say it has been an easy season for him?

”Because of the relationship I’ve had with the players, none of them have created any problems for me. In the past it happened to me when I told someone to rest: without saying a name, I would put them on the bench and make a bad face at me. Today, without putting names either, but to players who have won four Champions Leagues, I have told them to rest and there have been no problems. This is the difference of Real Madrid. And for this I say that it has been a simple season. The difficulty for the trainer is the ability to have the entire squad motivated”.

“If you saw Liverpool yesterday as a fan or as an analyst

Both. More as an analyst than as an amateur. We know Liverpool very well. I know him very well because four years ago we’ve faced them at least twice, with Napoli, with Everton, even in friendlies… They also know me and Real Madrid very well. For this match there are no secrets. We are going to prepare it well, with the utmost tranquility”.

bubble to avoid injury

“Bubble No. If you lose competitiveness you will not do well in the Champions League. You have to put the players in so that they are at 100%. It’s the only reason why I changed the team a bit against Atlético and I’m going to do it tomorrow. It has always been said that it did not rotate and now that it is broken, nobody is happy”.

If Rodrygo follows in Vinicius’s footsteps for the next season, it will be confirmed

“It’s a matter of time. You will progress, grow and improve. He is very talented, very intelligent, very humble. It will be a matter of time. I don’t know when, but this season from the beginning to the end he has already improved, he has made the difference in very important games. You just have to wait a bit. I don’t know how much but I don’t care, I just care that we are lucky to have a player like him”.

If in the end it’s ‘La Liga’ but

‘”It has been fantastic, deserved in every way because we have been more forceful and effective than the others. There is not much to say. We started well, we had two moments of difficulties, against Espanyol and against Barcelona, ​​but from then on the team always competed and fought. There is no one who can say that it is not deserved in every way. There is no ‘but’.

Seventh Champions League final for Pintus

”Antonio is a great professional, one of the best I’ve ever had. He has a lot of experience in preparing these types of matches. I think we have combined physical work well with technical-tactical work. We have a relationship between friends. He is a humble person and, above all, a great professional: very serious, focused on small details… The players have a lot of confidence in him”.

What do you invest in the sessions in Valdebebas, thinking about the final

”The time we have dedicated these days after the derby is only for tomorrow’s game. It’s important to give minutes to those who haven’t played against Atlético and then we have another game on Sunday. We are not preparing the final. We are also recovering the players who are not ready and we believe they will be against Betis”.

Vinicus band change

”He feels very well on the left wing, he has done very well. What he can improve is not changing wings, but in his movements without the ball, not only in one-on-one”.

Planning for the next season

”I understand that you don’t have many arguments, but talking about the market and the future doesn’t seem right to me. I don’t want to talk about the market, but about tomorrow’s game, in which Courtois, Vinicius, Benzema return… We have to prepare for tomorrow’s game. This is not the day to talk about the new ones, the presumed new ones, Madrid signings”.

Transfers

”We have time to talk about this after the final. I don’t want to comment today. It’s not the moment”.

Haaland to City

“Ugh, I don’t really like to talk about this. He’s a great player, City is a great club… I’m sticking with my squad, which has led me to enjoy another Champions League final”.