It seemed like something planned: CEO of Querétaro

The general director of Querétaro, Adolfo Ríos, spoke about the barbarism in the Corregidora stadium and pointed out that it seemed something planned, because at the beginning of the second half the Gallos fans made a mosaic and after the pitched battle began, reported the Record sports portal.

“The way everything started, when the game had started in the second half, the fans had mosaics that were destined with colored paper to motivate the team and the fans themselves and suddenly, it was an issue that triggered .

“It seemed that there was a situation of agreement, in exactly one minute in the game to be able to trigger a lack of control as it was triggered and precisely according to that there was no possibility for the elements that were there to react, because they were overcome in all the senses,” Ríos explained to TUDN.

In addition, he pointed out that there is already a complaint against the company that provided private security on the premises, which launched a call for people who wanted to be part of the protection in the meeting between Gallos and La Academia, and who paid 300 pesos.

“We have already filed a complaint for whoever is responsible for the whole situation of which the people who were inside the field were victims. Certainly we have also filed that complaint against the security company that was overwhelmed in practically the entire situation.

“The situation of the police, as a team, the protocols for the number of people or police officers, or public security, private security and municipal security were complied with,” he added.

Finally, Adolfo made it clear that the Querétaro club does not receive special discounts or anything like that, since they buy their season tickets like any other fan.

“There is no relationship in the situation of facilities with the bar, everyone is a season ticket holder, everyone buys their Bonogallo to be able to enter the stadium, they are not given a preferential price, they are given discounts that are given to all the Querétaro fans. ”, concluded the director of Gallos.