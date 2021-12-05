The first colds and freezing temperatures increase the risk of some cold. Colds, sore throats and coughs are rampant during this time. Once we have averted more serious causes with a visit to the family doctor, we can prepare this remedy. Our grandmothers, in fact, in addition to this herbal tea based on sage and honey, prepared this medicine.

It seems impossible but with this grandmother’s remedy we will be able to calm the angry cough

Coughing can be very annoying because it inflames the throat and can cause pain in the ribcage. Especially when it offers us no respite at night, it prevents us from sleeping. We can then use this ancient recipe: fig herbal tea.

We warn that the fig is a fruit with a high sugar content and therefore in case of diabetes it is better to opt for other remedies.

Fig tea for coughs

The fig has a large percentage of mucilage and for this reason it boasts excellent expectorant and laxative properties. This autumn fruit as well as being tasty to eat with raw ham, fights inflammation in the respiratory and intestinal areas. As for the cough, it is a valid sedative if taken in the form of herbal tea.

How to prepare fig herbal tea

In case of a fat cough with the presence of phlegm, we will prepare a fig cut into four parts. We will immerse it in a milk kettle filled with water and bring to a boil and let it simmer for a quarter of an hour. After this time, we remove the fig, filter the herbal tea and eventually sweeten with honey. However, remember that figs are already sweet so it may not be necessary to add honey. Let’s drink half a liter during the 24 hours but always very hot.

The variant with dried figs for dry cough

Herbal teas can also be prepared with dried figs. The dried fruit is more available when we are out of season and above all it is often given to us in Christmas packaging. Dried figs are naturally even sweeter because the sugar concentration is higher. For the preparation of the herbal tea we will therefore need less product (about 10 grams) and above all we can not sweeten it.

In this case we will bring the 10 grams of chopped dried figs to a boil and let them cook for 10 minutes.

Let’s sip a cup or two throughout the day.

Boiled figs can of course be eaten and are an effective help against constipation.

