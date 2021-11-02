Cooking for many of us is a moment of real relaxation. How to distract the mind from stress and thoughts, dedicating ourselves to the preparation of some recipes. According to statistics, it is mainly men who relieve the tension by putting themselves in the kitchen. It seems incredible but according to some researchers, making bread at home would bring these 3 health benefits. Here is what emerges from an English research, which we must take as a curiosity and not as a medical prescription. Involved in the curious experiment the county of Kent, protagonists the hospitals and psychiatrists of the sanitation and mental health department. Let’s see how in this article from our Experts.

A demonstration that cooking relaxes

As mentioned above, this experiment done by British researchers and doctors does not claim to be a scientific theory. We are simply talking about a practical test that in any case would have shown among patients how relaxing cooking can be. And, in particular, the best antidepressant activity would turn out to be baking bread at home.

It seems incredible but according to some researchers, making bread at home would bring these 3 health benefits

Patients involved in the experiment would still have shown:

increased concentration;

more spirit of problem solving;

increased sleep.

In the end, let’s not talk about miracles, because if any of our lucky readers have had experience in baking, they know how important the first two points are. When we start making bread, we must be absolutely focused on the ingredients and in particular on the yeast and salt. But, if we forget something during the working process, we can still fix it by looking for the solution in the missing ingredients.

Making bread in the evening would promote sleep

Even more curious is the fact that patients who underwent the test would have shown a greater propensity to fall asleep earlier and better. On the one hand, a number of people who made bread in the evening before going to sleep. On the other hand, however, patients who have tried to reconcile sleep with the classic vision of the iPad and the smartphone.

Well, the data that emerged would have confirmed the difficulty in falling asleep especially in subjects who used monitors. While, those who have devoted their concentration and attention to the production of bread, would have tired sooner, falling asleep with pleasure. Probably this is because during the processing of bread the brain, while remaining concentrated, would have been able to remove mental stress. Which could happen less even simply by watching news that could make us angry or otherwise engage the brain faculties more.

Deepening

Many are wrong to consume them only in the summer because these vegetables lower cholesterol all year round