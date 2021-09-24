“Blue pill or red pill”. How many of us have asked ourselves this question since, back in 1999, the Matrix shook the world of world cinema. The arrival of the film by the brothers (now sisters) Wachowski on the big screens revolutionized the science fiction genre and beyond. And beyond the minor success of “Matrix Reloaded” and “Matrix Revolutions”, second and third installments of the series, “Matrix” remains a true cult. But a few days ago came the news that millions of fans had been waiting for for years. It seems incredible but in 2021 the sequel to one of the most loved sagas of all time will arrive. Here’s what we know, the cast and the first rumors. There is also an official release date: December 22, 2021. To see it in Italy, however, we will have to wait a few days, until January 1, 2022.

The two very famous pills appeared again on 8 September on the whatisthematrix.com website. Clicking on one of them opened a video with some unreleased scenes. The next day, September 9, the first official trailer for “Matrix Resurrections”, the fourth installment of the series, also arrived.

Behind the camera this time there will be only Lana Wachowski while the protagonists will still be Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss. Obviously as Neo and Trinity.

The story begins with Neo returning to the real world but prey to visions of which he does not understand the origin. In fact, it will be discovered that he is being treated with the blue pill, the one that prevents him from seeing the true reality of the world. But the suspension of the treatment and his curiosity will make him reopen his eyes. And at that point an even more in-depth exploration in the Tana del Bianconiglio will start again.

The cast, the rumors and the curiosities

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss, other old acquaintances from the first three episodes will return to the screens. There will be Lambert Wilson as the Merovingian, Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. Absent, however, Laurence Fishburne. The role of Morpheus, however, does not seem destined to disappear. According to some accredited rumors, he should be covered by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Among the writers, besides Lana Wachowski are Aleksandar Hemon, known to the public for the Netflix series “Sense 8” and David Mitchell. That is the author of the novel that inspired “Cloud Atlas”, another very successful film by the Wachowski sisters.

To find out more, we just have to wait for the release of the second official trailer. But the wait is already skyrocketing.

