Let’s go back with the column dedicated to our beloved four-legged friends and today we will focus on the cat and its personality. The character of the cat could vary for the breed and for its history. As for the breed, here are the most playful and suitable for living with a dog. Each race, in fact, has its own peculiarities, a bit like the zodiac signs.

As for its history, it is normal for a cat with a stormy experience to be more aggressive than one that has known only affection during its life (fortunately). Therefore, the character of the cat is formed with experience, just like that of the dog and like ours.

Generally the cat has a strong and independent personality, but there are certainly moments in which he wants to receive our love. This aspect is also not to be underestimated. If the cat has a history of abuse and neglect, it will be very suspicious.

If we have adopted a stray cat and have noticed these attitudes, do not worry as it is normal for them to behave this way. The cat has to trust again and will do so slowly. In this case, let’s surround him with as much love as possible.

Nonetheless, there is a common aspect in all cats, regardless of being stray and adopted or being raised in the family from an early age. It seems incredible but this is the real reason why the cat bites aggressively immediately after cuddling.

Over-stimulation aggression

If we have adopted a stray cat and it bites us we think it is normal. Why don’t we think the same thing about a cat who grew up with us from the first months of life? Biting is an action common to all cats. The bite is equivalent to playing, especially if done gently and if it lasts for a few seconds. The bite, however, can also be caused by hyper-stimulation and stress, especially if it lasts longer and if done with sudden and excessive aggression.

The hair bulbs are equipped with touch receptors which, through stimulation, produce small electrical discharges. These are initially pleasant but, if you persist with the stimulation, they turn into painful discharges. That’s why the cat starts biting. But this behavior is unconscious in the sense that it is automatic, like when we automatically raise our hand if we touch the fire.

It is an induction caused by the body and mind that leads him to react. In these cases, in fact, he should not be reproached because this unconscious aggression would be accentuated. It should be reassured, not through pampering of course, but through play.

