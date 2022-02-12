Sometimes, the desire to do physical activity ends up clashing with the time that is really tyrant. Gone are the days of the lockdown during which we tried to transform our living room into a sort of gym. Wanting is not always power and then, to stay still on the subject of proverbs, one could combine business with pleasure.

Also because, for those who struggle to reconcile busy days, there could be a perfect solution. What we do, or should we do, almost daily, but without knowing its benefits. It seems incredible that to burn calories at home it would be enough to program this activity for our body to benefit from it. All the more so if we have passed the age of 65.

From today, we need to look at this activity with different eyes

To be sure, for many, this particular activity is seen as smoke in the eyes. In practice, a duty to be paid to maintain a minimum of decorum to your home. Yet, even if we tend to postpone it on weekends, it should be considered with different eyes. To reveal the news, it is also a study, conducted by Shiou-Liang Wee of the Singapore Institute of Technology. What is it about? That housework would be a real panacea for our body. Indeed, they would bring several advantages and not only physical, since the mind would also benefit from them. In short, cleaning the house is good for our apartment, giving us sanitized rooms and, above all, it would offer us a valid help to stay fit.

It seems incredible that to burn calories at home quickly and without exercising it would be enough to perform this activity with a certain frequency

All the more so if we were close to retirement, in practice aged 65 and over. In fact, those who have crossed this age threshold could develop better motor coordination, possibly decreasing the risk of falls. Which is not negligible, given that many elderly people end up in the emergency room as a result of these accidents. Indeed, there are those who believe that daily cleaning would lead to keeping a more acute memory and having a greater concentration. Go ahead, therefore, for light cleaning, such as dusting, sanitizing bathrooms, making the bed. In practice, cleaning the house could also be very useful for keeping your body and mind in shape.