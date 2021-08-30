It seems that Ariana Grande is on the set of the videoclip of “34 + 35”

Ariana Grande posted a new photo on her social media profiles that caught the attention of fans. From the image, it looks like the singer is on set of the videoclip of “34 + 35”, the hottest song featured on her new studio album “Positions”.

The text of the song is one of the most explicit never written by the singer together with her team. Ari said he chose to title the song “34 + 35” because the result of sum is 69, just like the sexual position.

In a recent interview with Zach Sang, the pop star explained a few more details about the much talked about song:

“I just think it’s so funny and stupid! When we heard the strings they sounded Disney style, very orchestral, so full and pure. And I thought: ‘what is the dirtiest possible and opposite text we could write about this?‘”

Ariana continues:

“The thing about this song, which has been my fear from the start, is that it could distract from the vulnerability and sweetness of the rest of the album. It’s just a funny song and definitely deserves a spot on the record. I think everything I do has a little bit of humor. For this song I was a little nervous, but I love it and sonically it’s one of my favorites I’ve ever done. “

ph: press