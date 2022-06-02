It seems that Gerard Piqué likes them older, because they say that he cheats on Shakira with the mother of a teammate

“I like them older” could be the new song that best suits Gerard Piqué, because they say in Spain that the central defender of FC Barcelona has cheated on Shakira with the mother of a teammate. It is nothing more and nothing less than Gavi’s mother.

The rumor about the romance with Pablo Gavi’s mother broke on Twitter like this:

⚡️ Shakira caught Gerard Pique having an affair with another woman. That woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi. Gavi is unaware of the incident. (The Newspaper) Anything happens to you and me in the world where Shakira was cheated on! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/JQS4yv9l7y — Melih Esat AÇIL 🇹🇷 (@melihesatacil) June 2, 2022

Gavi for his part has not reacted to everything that is said, nor has he stopped following Gerard Piqué on Instagram. Now, whether this is true or false, what seems to remain firm is the breakup of Shakira and Piqué.

The information was given exclusively in Catalonia through El Periódico. This medium has a podcast hosted by journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquéz. In “Mamarazzi” they told about the separation, the infidelity and how now the athlete is living the high life as a single man, while Shakira continues to work and like any “luchona mom” taking care of her children: Sasha and Milan.

For many, in addition, today the infidel of the year is already Gerard Piqué, because the gossip about the alleged infidelity to Shakira has become worldwide. DThey say that she has even left home and the Colombian fans ask her to forget about her tiger in the arms of a Superman like Henry Cavill.

For Gerard, on the other hand, it rains on wet because Suzy Cortez told us exclusively that back in 2016 and 2018 Shakira’s now supposed ex contacted her through Instagram. And he says that in those messages she asked him about her butt.

