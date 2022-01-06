It seems that if a banknote has these “flaws” it is worth a fortune

Piece for true collectors. But be careful, don’t be smart. Look what the seller writes to those who think they are being witty.

Paradoxically, even less was seen of the more precious 500 euro banknote. There 200 euro banknote it’s a real chimera. This one we found on Ebay it is worth much more than its paper value.

The 200 euro banknote

It is one of the seven euro banknote denominations. Used since the introduction of the euro in 2002 and is currently in circulation in 25 countries: 23 members of the eurozone who use the euro as their single currency and 2 who use the euro unilaterally (Montenegro and Kosovo). It is therefore used by 337 million citizens.

The banknote has many safety features (for example, the use of watermarks, embossed elements, holograms and micro-prints) that allow you to easily recognize the authenticity of the banknote.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> The 5 euro banknote that counts as a machine | How to recognize it

The banknote for sale

The one we found for sale on Ebay has a serious printing error or incorrect embossing. This presumably makes it unique. In the upper area the color is worn out, so you can see some white paper. The hologram is crooked, minimal white paper visible around the top, apparently minimally overlapping on the right. In the lower area, the paint layer is completely raised, twisted and slightly protrudes upwards. In some cases there are air pockets under the paint layer.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> If you have this 200 euro banknote you are rich | Here’s how to recognize it

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> A 20 euro banknote worth a lottery win | Here’s how to recognize it

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> The 1000 lire banknote that costs 3000 euros on ebay | Scam or reality?

A piece for true collectors. Which, moreover, is also worth a lot. On Ebay it is on sale for 15 thousand euros. But be careful not to be smart. Look what the seller writes to those who think they are witty: “They can wait for the mail from my lawyer. You will be charged the commission and 30% of the purchase price as compensation “.