it seems that The Rock used to pay a particular visit while filming

Black Adam is expected to arrive on July 29, 2022

Black Adam is the new cinecomic of the mold DC Comics which brings for the first time to the big screen a well-known character from the reference comic universe, Black Adam precisely, which is the main nemesis of Shazam, another powerful wizard who, however, is more to be seen as an anti-hero and not a superhero fighting for good. Involved in the project as a protagonist and producer there is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, former face of the wrestling world that is gaining more and more visibility in the world of the seventh art. With filming recently finished, during the recent DC FanDome, a vertical event dedicated to the entire line up of Detective Comics, we had the chance to get a first taste of the title.

Despite this, we don’t know much about the product. As reported by CBR.com, the moderator of r / MarvelStudioSpoilers, in addition to having revealed possible truthful information on the characters contained within Moon Knight, has recently revealed a nice background also of Black Adam. According to him, in fact, during the filming of the cinecomic, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson frequently visited the set of Black Panther II. The reason has obviously not been revealed and we do not know for sure that this detail is true. That the beefy actor will also be part of theMCU? We don’t know for now.

Black Adam is is manufactured by DC Entertainment, Flynn Picture Company, New Line Cinema, Seven Bucks Productions And Warner Bros. directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and the screenplay by Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani And Adam Sztykiel. The cast, on the other hand, is composed, in addition to the aforementioned actor, by Pierce Brosnan in the role of Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge that embodies Hawkman, Noah Centineo which lends its face to Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi who interprets Isis and many others. The realization is expected to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

