“It seems that the widow of Giuseppe Conte …”, nervous breakdown after the withdrawal of the Cav – Libero Quotidiano





Labor Marco, the inconsolable. Former widow Conte, the director of the Everyday occurrence he lived a nightmare that at the same time is also a drug with a very powerful effect: the return of the Caiman. The unknown quirinalizia forces him to a tiring daily job of doubling: half a hemisphere committed to proving that Draghi and Figliuolo are the unworthy usurpers of the sovereignty belonging to the lawyer of Volturara Appula it’s at Domenico Arcuri; the other half of the brain squeezed to reproduce in the open all the alleged atrocities of Berlusconi, in a sort of medieval sabbath made up of tedious sheets of articles that wrap like a shroud the last fragment of Berlusconi’s reputation.





A super job, in short, to which Travaglio also dedicates himself on television with the abused grin of the golden moments: the season in which the Knight gave roughly food to the whole of Italy divided between Berlusconians with paychecks and antiberlusconians (sometimes also with paychecks, by direct or indirect means). Complaint and regret, alarm and nostalgia, obligation or truth coexist frantically indistinguishable in his parallel and lanky second journalistic youth.



Stuff to make girotondi envy na a Nanni Moretti, who in fact did not resist and he too ended up re-anathemising the Caiman; but above all to make Conte jealous, (speaking of him alive, politically), the efficient cause of the travaglies’ widowhood so brutally interrupted by the return of the flame for the beloved Arcore. But it was a will-o’-the-wisp.