It seems that Warner believes that Henry Cavill is too old to be Superman

David Zaslav thinks that DC is underutilized and his new coordinator at Warner will have to face Cavill’s future as Superman

Once again, the corporate essence of the study Warner Bros.now Warner Bros Discoverycasts a shadow over the future of the franchise DC. with the new president David Zaslav up front, a major shake-up of the people at the helm of the company’s comic book adaptations appears to be coming, and a new report indicates that the Superman of henry cavill could be in danger.

The future of the movie series Last Son of Krypton has been surrounded by uncertainty for a long time. Although the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League provided to subscribers hbo max the opportunity to see the original scenes of Cavill as Superman (without a mustache) in this superhero team story, the truth is that it’s been about half a decade since the last time he played Iron Man. So will he come back as Superman or not?

An article in Variety states that Zaslav appears to be “frustrated because film production [de DC] has been inconsistent and there hasn’t been enough long-term planning in terms of rolling out sequels and follow-ups to popular movies” and that’s why he’s looking for a figure to coordinate adaptations in a similar way to what Kevin Feig made in Marvel Studios.

The report also says that any head of DC Movies newly appointed “will face challenges, including the fate of Superman,” before suggesting that the Man of Steel and Justice League star, Henry Cavill is ‘too old for the role’«.

To put things in perspective, Cavill (who now he is 39 years old) was announced to star the man of steel way back in January 2011, and he’s had just three appearances in the red cape since then, as well as not stepping on a set of DC Movies ever since the Justice League reshoots of Joss Whedon They ended in the summer of 2017.

With Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill having apparently hung up their heroic capes, the DCEU has lost two of its main original stars. All that remains of the initial Justice League appears to be the Aquaman of Jason Momoathe wonder-woman of Gal Gadot and the Flash of Ezra Millerthe latter with serious legal problems that could cost him the role.