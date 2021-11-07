It seems to be a great time for the New York rats

The problem of rats in New York is so deep-rooted, well-known and in a certain sense pop, that it has a dedicated Wikipedia entry and a very rich repertoire of viral anecdotes and videos that tell it. After the lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the situation seems to have worsened further, with a large increase in rats in circulation.

The New York Times, citing a series of recent reports: rats that climb on the tables during an outdoor lunch, rats that gather in front of the doors of the buildings in such large numbers that it becomes necessary to make noise and scare them to enter, rats that infest the closed dehors of the restaurants, rats in the bushes of a park, rats crossing the street in broad daylight, people who during a walk find themselves stepping on a (live) rat, self-propelled garbage bags that reveal a rat inside them.

Precisely counting the rat population is not easy, but one can get an idea of ​​their increase starting from some signals. For example, there were 21,000 reports of rats to city authorities in 2021 (15,000 in 2019 at this point of the year), and the number of times health inspectors found evidence of rats doubled. In addition, there were 15 cases in New York this year (one of which was fatal) of leptospirosis, an infection that can have serious consequences for the liver and kidneys and which is transmitted through rat urine: the highest number high since 2006.

According to experts, exterminators and municipal officials, this situation has come about due to a combination of several factors.

When the restaurants closed due to the pandemic, the rats had been forced to search for outdoor food more than they did before, but it was okay: they found drains and bins on street corners clogged with rubbish, which it was collected less punctually and efficiently since the previous year there had been cuts to the municipal department that deals with garbage. With the lockdowns, and the inhabitants of the city locked in their homes, both the quantity of household waste and its illegal dispersion had increased. With the reopening of the city, then, the construction sites had also restarted, whose activities tend to let the rats out in the open. Furthermore, many restaurants had equipped outdoor tables and dehors, making the remains of food even more accessible.

Meanwhile, inspectors who typically check for rats had been assigned to other monitoring tasks, such as verifying that restaurants checked vaccination certificates. Finally, summer 2021 in New York was wetter than usual, a favorable condition for the life of the rats, whose population reached an annual peak in October.

For years the city has been looking for and experimenting with strategies to control the number of rats in circulation (including a painless one that renders females sterile); in 2017 Mayor Bill de Blasio had approved a plan of 32 million dollars – almost 29 million euros – which provided for a more efficient system for collecting garbage (which in New York remains on the street for a whole night before being collected by garbage collectors , and that’s a big part of the problem) and waste compaction bins.

Other methods in use include poisoned baits, traps that contain a liquid in which rats drown (believed to be very effective by the new mayor, Eric Adams), dry ice placed in burrows.

But experts say none of these strategies can be effective as long as the rats continue to have plenty of food, and that better management of the city’s waste should start.

Edward Grayson, head of the department dealing with garbage, says that – after the cuts last year – the resources available to the department have been largely restored, and that he is doing “everything he can to keep the streets clean. “.

